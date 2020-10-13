Celebrate Halloween at Jefferson County SPCA’s trunk-or-treat

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Where can you see spooky costumes, trick-or-treaters and your next possible companion?

The third annual Jefferson County SPCA Trunk-or-Treat.

The local SPCA has officially announced that their Halloween event will take place at the Jefferson County SPCA on October 31. The event is free, open to the public and will includes a haunted trail, food truck, a live action Candyland game board, and of course, trick-or-treating.

Local residents can trick-or-treat from featured decorate vehicles throughout the event duration.

The SPCA also noted that masks will be required for all.

The Jefferson County SPCA Trunk-or Treat will be held on Halloween from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

