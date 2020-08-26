Celebrate ‘Iced Coffee Day’ with Dunkin’ and the Food Bank of Central NY

EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Pay it forward by ordering your favorite iced coffee at Dunkin’ locations in Northern New York.

On Wednesday, August 26, $1 from every cup of Iced Coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Northern New York will directly benefit Food Bank of Central New York.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Food Bank of Central New York and bring back our Iced Coffee Day celebration for yet another year,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “A donation to Food Bank of Central New York goes a long way, especially given the tremendous need in our communities right now. We hope our guests will join us on August 26 to raise funds for Food Bank of Central New York while enjoying their favorite iced beverage.”

The annual Iced Coffee Day campaign will help to meet the increased demand for emergency food assistance throughout its service area. Since March, the Food Bank has distributed nearly 11 million pounds of food.

According to the Food Bank of Central New York, they partner with 365 agencies to supply assistance to 11 counties across Central and Northern New York.

