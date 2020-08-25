Celebrate ‘National Banana Split Day’ with the perfect dessert creation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Celebrate “National Banana Split Day” with a dessert creation worth melting for.

Looking to make the classic dessert at home, here’s the classic recipe:

  • One banana, cut in half
  • Three scoops of ice cream, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla
  • Cherries
  • Hot fudge
  • Peanuts
  • Whipped cream

Want to treat yourself to a banana split made just for you? Visit one of the many local ice cream shops in the North Country.

