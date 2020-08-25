Celebrate ‘National Banana Split Day’ with the perfect dessert creation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Celebrate “National Banana Split Day” with a dessert creation worth melting for.
Looking to make the classic dessert at home, here’s the classic recipe:
- One banana, cut in half
- Three scoops of ice cream, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla
- Cherries
- Hot fudge
- Peanuts
- Whipped cream
Want to treat yourself to a banana split made just for you? Visit one of the many local ice cream shops in the North Country.
