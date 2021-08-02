Celebrate National Farmers Market Week in the North Country

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — National Farmers Week is the first week of August, and there’s plenty of ways to celebrate in the North Country.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, farmers markets provide a unique entry point for new farmers and ranchers. They say by selling directly to the consumer, they can provide higher returns for farmers and ranchers, making their business overall more successful.

The 2019 National Farmers Market Managers survey shows that there are more than 8,000 farmers markets across the country. The survey’s results proved that there are many benefits for vendors that participate in the markets with 67% increasing overall production, 33% increasing the number of workers employed on the farm, almost 40% being able to sell imperfect products that would otherwise go unsold and 77% diversifying the types of agricultural products they grew.

There are many opportunities to connect with farming producers locally in the North Country. The markets feature a variety of farm and craft products, wide offering of local goods and more.

Jefferson County hosts the Watertown Fair and Craft Market every Wednesday on Washington Street from the State Office Building Plaza to the Morgan Stanley Building. The weekly event is hosted by the Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The 2021 season lasts until October 6. There is another market on Saturday at 175 Black River Pkwy in Watertown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Carthage Area Chamber of Commerce hosts their farmers market every Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on North Mechanic Street in Carthage. Their season lasts from the last week of May through the second week of October.

Lewis County hosts the Lowville Farm and Craft Market every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5473 Bostwick Street in Lowville. The market will be celebrating Children’s Day on August 26. The season lasts from June until October.

St. Lawrence County has the Canton NY Farmers’ Market twice a week from May 11 to October 29. The market is open on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 17 Park Street in Canton across from the First Presbyterian Church.

Farmers markets across the nation provide a way for consumers to connect with farming producers while supporting their local businesses.