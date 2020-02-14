Celebrate Valentine the Wolverine’s birthday over winter break at Thompson Park Zoo

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park will be open from February 15 through February 23 between 11am & 3pm daily. The week will begin on Saturday, February 15th with a celebration of the Zoo’s resident wolverine, Valentine, who will be turning 14.

Valentine’s caretaker, Claire Shannon, will be presenting Valentine with a celebratory birthday cake and enrichment at 11:30am on Saturday, February 15. There will also be a quick chat with the caretaker after the celebration.

For those who can never seem to catch a glance of Valentine, the Zoo will be conducting special chats throughout the week. Check their Facebook page to see when those times will be.

