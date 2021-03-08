Celebrating the staff at ABC50 on International Women’s Day

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — March 8 celebrates International Women’s Day; highlighting the accomplishments and leadership of women across the globe.
To continue the celebration, we are recognizing the women at ABC50 and sharing who most inspires them.
Andrea Colvin, Digital Sales Manager
“My role model would be my mother. My entire life she has worked really hard to be where she is today. She works for a window and door company, where she showed her dedication to her position and moved up through the company into her current position as the receiving manager where she is able to work from home. She has worked for this company for 20+ years. She also taught me the value of family. Making sure my brother and I were taken care of. To this day my brother and I call her for advice as we enter our 40’s. My mom is always there for others with no expectations on her end. She’s amazing and I am truly grateful for having her as a role model.“
Christin Filipelli, Account Executive
“Being a human is tough, being a woman is tough… those who inspire me are the women who simply strive to be good people. Living a good and ordinary life is okay, for those who get up every day and simply try… that’s my inspiration.”
Erin Ackley, Sales Assistant
“My mom, Bonnie Corbin, has been my inspiration my whole life. She has always been strong and independent and has always been there for me no matter what mess I got myself into. She was my biggest cheerleader and best friend in all of my accomplishments. I don’t know how I would be the parent I am without her. I appreciate all she has done and continues to do and know that I am truly blessed to have her in my life.”
Isabella Colello, Digital Multimedia Journalist
“I am constantly inspired by the women in my life, but if I had to choose my biggest role models it would have to be my mother and younger sister. They always find the light at the end of the tunnel, even during the most challenging circumstances. As I look to them for advice and smiles, they constantly inspire me to give back, learn new things and keep moving forward. The bond I have with both of them is something I will always be grateful for.”
Mariann Cabness, Digital Director
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg is one of my idols. The entire nation has been affected by her fight for equality and social justice. She is an icon of resilience, dedication, hard work, compassion, intelligence and purpose.”
Mia Kostka, Executive Assistant
“My role model right now is absolutely the American author, Glennon Doyle. She is known for her best sellers “Untamed,” “Love Warrior,” and “Carry On.” Doyle uses her own story and experiences to create a narrative that allows any woman to understand what it means to be true to themselves while navigating difficult situations in life. She also enables us to understand that any amount of chaos can be met with determination and tenacity.“
Shauna Sherboneau, Creative Services Director
“My Mother was the most selfless woman I have ever met. She lived for her children and grandchildren, always sacrificing her needs for ours. She survived so much heartache, including losing her father when she was just 12. Those experiences never hardened her, instead they made her heart expand. She left a career in the hospital to go on to open two daycare centers in Jefferson County, where she poured her heart and soul into those children, often staying in touch with many of the families long after the children grew up. Doing this all while helping my father run their own business. When she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, I saw an already strong woman, get even stronger. She used her limited time left on earth to continue caring for her grandchildren as well as teaching me some valuable life lessons that I still carry with me today. Although she is no longer on earth, her strength, her lessons, and her resilience is here with me everyday of my life. For these reasons, and many more, she will always be my biggest and greatest role model.”