Celebrating the staff at ABC50 on International Women’s Day

Shauna Sherboneau, Creative Services Director

“My Mother was the most selfless woman I have ever met. She lived for her children and grandchildren, always sacrificing her needs for ours. She survived so much heartache, including losing her father when she was just 12. Those experiences never hardened her, instead they made her heart expand. She left a career in the hospital to go on to open two daycare centers in Jefferson County, where she poured her heart and soul into those children, often staying in touch with many of the families long after the children grew up. Doing this all while helping my father run their own business. When she was diagnosed with malignant melanoma, I saw an already strong woman, get even stronger. She used her limited time left on earth to continue caring for her grandchildren as well as teaching me some valuable life lessons that I still carry with me today. Although she is no longer on earth, her strength, her lessons, and her resilience is here with me everyday of my life. For these reasons, and many more, she will always be my biggest and greatest role model.”