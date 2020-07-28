Census responses remain under 50% in North Country, Census Bureau to start emailing households

This April 5, 2020, photo shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. The U.S. Census Bureau needs more time to wrap up the once-a-decade count because of the coronavirus, opening the possibility of delays in drawing new legislative districts that could help determine what political party is in power, what laws pass or fail and whether communities of color get a voice in their states. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WATERTOWN, NY (WWTI) — The United States Census Bureau has announced that it will begin emailing households in low-responding areas.

The emails will go to all households that the Census Bureau has contact information for in census block groups with a response rate lower than 50%.

North Country residents should expect to see these emails as the response rate in Jefferson County is 44.6% and 41.1% in Lewis County. The current New York response rate is just over this mark, at 58.1%.

The bureau encourages those who receive their emails and haven’t already responded to complete the 2020 census online.

Households have until October 31 to respond to the 2020 Census.

Emails will be sent out the last week of July and continue into September.

The Census Bureau’s recent success with contacting households by email to participate in the Household Pulse Survey prompted the agency to add these methods. This contact method will help increase response rates and reduce the need for in-person follow-up.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.