Census to continue through October 31, NY Attorney General announces court ruling

A briefcase of a census taker is seen as she knocks on the door of a residence Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Winter Park, Fla. A half-million census takers head out en mass this week to knock on the doors of households that haven’t yet responded to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — A recent court ruling has determined that the United States 2020 Census cannot stop early.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced to the state of New York that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California stated that the federal administration must continue through October.

This is following the coalition, led by Attorney General James, supporting legal action to prevent implementation of the “Rush Plan,” aiming to reduce the time for Census self-responses.

Attorney General James led the coalition in filing a brief in National Urban League v. Ross, supporting the plaintiffs’ request for a nationwide preliminary injunction.

A preliminary injunction was issued on September 24, 2020 and stated that continued the restraining order, issued earlier this month, that instructed the Census Bureau to immediately halt the termination of employees working on census operations in an effort to stop any further harm to the count.

