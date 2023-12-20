CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence University has announced the creation of a new Center for the Environment so that the next generation of leaders can develop the skills necessary to be agents of change in their communities and around the world through education, advocacy and action.

“It will be for all our students, regardless of major. Our students care deeply about the future of the planet and its inhabitants and are eager for more opportunities to make a positive impact in addressing environmental problems through their work as scholars, professionals, and engaged global citizens.” President Kathryn A. Morris

Establishing a Center for the Environment at St. Lawrence is a strategic priority for Morris, who convened an interdisciplinary task force of faculty, staff, trustees, students and administrators. The task force has been working since January 2023 to develop the vision for the Center and to hire an executive director to lead it.

A national search has been launched by the university to find a leader who will oversee experiential programs, student development and sustainability efforts all while coordinating community engagement. Additionally, an advisory committee of alumni, parents and friends with relevant expertise will play a continuing role in the Center. Over $2.5 million has already been raised to support new initiatives to add environmental programs and activities at St. Lawrence that will be unified and amplified within the Center.

Some of the University’s existing programs include: The Outdoor Program : which educates students in outdoor leadership and skills, instills an environmental ethic and empowers students through outdoor and wilderness exploration and experiences;

: which educates students in outdoor leadership and skills, instills an environmental ethic and empowers students through outdoor and wilderness exploration and experiences; The Outdoor Studies minor : which includes the opportunity for students to live off the grid in a yurt village in the Adirondack Semester; and

: which includes the opportunity for students to live off the grid in a yurt village in the Adirondack Semester; and The University’s 50-year-old Kenya Semester Program: through which students learn about the culture, environment and development of East Africa while living and studying on the University’s compound in the suburbs of Nairobi, through homestays with local families and internships.

New initiatives of the Center for the Environment for the coming year include: Environmental Scholars Program : Scholarships for qualified first-year students with special opportunities, including a pre-orientation trip and First-Year Program courses with environmental themes.

: Scholarships for qualified first-year students with special opportunities, including a pre-orientation trip and First-Year Program courses with environmental themes. Green Internship Fellowships : Stipends for students engaging in unpaid or underpaid professional opportunities within the environmental sector.

: Stipends for students engaging in unpaid or underpaid professional opportunities within the environmental sector. Green Innovation Grants : Provide funding to undergraduate students who create projects that improve energy use, reduce waste, and increase recycling/composting on campus, and otherwise contribute to improving our campus environment and lower our environmental impact.

: Provide funding to undergraduate students who create projects that improve energy use, reduce waste, and increase recycling/composting on campus, and otherwise contribute to improving our campus environment and lower our environmental impact. Develop an Environmental Fellows program and launch co-curricular, skills-based and leadership opportunities to achieve an Environmental Distinction.

More information About the Center for the Environment and St. Lawrence University is available on the university’s website.