Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired earns 2020 employment growth award

UTICA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local agency has been recognized for their employment growth in 2020.

The Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired announced on Wednesday that they have received the 2020 Employment Growth Award from the National Industries for the Blind. This award specifically recognizes the agencies efforts to increase employment, retention, growth and upward mobility for people who are blind.

CABVI is a nonprofit agency that serves those who are blind or visually impaired free of charge. The agency offers rehabilitation, employment and technology services to an eight- county area in Upstate, New York, including Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

CABVI President and CEO Ed Welsh commented on the 2020 Employment growth award.

“2020 brought many challenges and significant changes to businesses across the country,” said Welsh. “But I’m proud to say our employees pressed on with ambition, motivation, and flexibility. Our products were in high demand, so we made sure that we had the qualified staff on board to fulfill those orders. Retaining and recruiting employees in 2020 was both unique and rewarding. So this award is significant to each of us at CABVI.”

Currently, CABVI employs 275; 40% of which are employees who are legally blind, equaling to 110 members of its workforce.

National Industries for the Blind President and CEO Kevin Lynch applauded CABVI for their work.

“CABVI is doing an outstanding job of creating rewarding career opportunities for people who are blind,” said Lynch. “Their hard work and achievements enable more people who are blind to achieve socioeconomic independence and equality. To achieve so much during a worldwide pandemic is outstanding.”

The Central Association for the Bling and Visually impaired was presented a cash payment from National Industries for the Blind to encourage the growth of opportunities for people who are blind.

CABVI’s award was officially announced on January 27, 2021.