Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired: Living Local is “serving individuals in need in the community”

(WWTI) – In this Living Local Business Spotlight, Al Hodkinson of the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about Living Local in the North Country.

CABVI has been around for approximately 91 years. It all started as a fairly small agency that employed legally blind individuals and is now an organization with over 300 employees providing visual rehab services in nine counties, including the North Country.

CABVI has been providing services in the North Country for 15 years, working with individuals from six months old to over 100 years old.

CABVI has an office on Public Square in Watertown and is working to provide more programming to the area, along with an adapted tech center.

When asked what Living Local means to CABVI, Hodkison said it’s about “serving individuals in need in the community, allowing someone to be able to take care of themselves.”

You can learn more about the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired on their Living Local feature.

