HASTINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man is dead after another snowmobile crash in the region.

New York State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash that occurred on Thursday, January 27 around 4:15 p.m. in the town of Hastings, Oswego County.

According to State Police, a 2005 Yamaha snowmobile operated by John A. Behr, age 57 from Central Square was traveling east on State Snowmobile Trail C4 when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection at Fuller Road.

When this occurred, Behr then hit the driver’s side of a 2020 Ford pickup truck, operated by 58-year-old John Horning, from Parish, who was traveling on Fuller Road.

Behr was ejected from the snowmobile and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Horning was not injured in the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by New York State Police.