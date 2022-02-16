OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Hastings are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Oswego County.

According to a press release from NYSP, the fatal one-vehicle crash happened on February 15, on County Route 37 in the town of West Monroe. The release reported that 26-year-old Tyler J. Mills from Central Square was involved in the crash.

An investigation into the crash revealed that Mills was operating a 2016 Ford Focus traveling south on Route 37 when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway, exited the west shoulder of the roadway, and struck a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.