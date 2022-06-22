OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Central Square is facing felony charges after her one-year-old died in an accident in April.

According to NYSP, the fatal one-vehicle crash occurred on State Route 49 near Adrian Circle in the town of Constantia which is located in Oswego County. A preliminary investigation determined that 23-year-old Daschalee R. Nelipowitz lost control of her vehicle, struck an earth embankment, went airborne, and struck multiple trees on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

Although Nelipowitz was not injured in the crash, her one-year-old daughter was transported to Upstate University Hospital and died due to the injuries she sustained. Further investigation determined that Nelipowitz had operated the vehicle while intoxicated with a BAC of .10%.

As a result, she was charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in the first degree, Aggravated DWI, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Nelipowitz was remanded to the supervision of the Oswego County Probation Department, with the case being held over for the Grand Jury.