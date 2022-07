LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a chainsaw.

The tool was found along the fence outside of the fairgrounds on Bostwick Street in the Village of Lowville on July 23.

If you believe the chainsaw is yours, you can contact Deputy Northrop by calling 315-376-3511. You will need to provide the make, model and description of the chainsaw.