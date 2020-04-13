Chairman Gray on passing of Carolyn Fitzpatrick: ‘We will forever be grateful for her friendship and service’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Scott Gray, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, announced the passing of Carolyn Fitzpatrick, a longtime member of the Board of Legislators.

Chairman Gray provided the following statement to ABC50:

“Our friend and colleague Carolyn Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully at her home and with heavy hearts the Jefferson County Board of Legislators, Administration and Staff of Jefferson County express our sympathies to her husband Jim, sons TJ , Mark and families and her entire family. We will be forever grateful for her friendship and service.” Scott Gray, Chairman of the Jefferson County Board of Legislators

Caryolyn Fitzpatrick was elected to the Board of Legislators in 2000. She served as Vice-Chairwoman of the Board from 2006-2010 and served as Chairwoman of the Board from 2011-2015. She was the first woman elected as Chair of the Board. At the time of her passing, she was a member of the Finance & Rules Committee.

Carolyn was the 2015 ATHENA Award® recipient. She stressed the importance of Downtown Watertown as a county-wide asset and a county responsibility that it remains viable and thriving. Not only were her focused efforts placed on the housing concerns to meet the demands of Fort Drum and the non-military population, she also was the county’s financial supporter of the Samaritan Summit Village project. The successful project made possible the transfer of the former Jefferson County Adult Home residents to a state-of-the-art facility.

Not only was Carolyn passionate about being a strong leader in the community, but she too was a role model in all organizations that she volunteered for. Carolyn was a Founding Board Member of the Women’s Center of Jefferson County, a precursor of The Victim’s Assistance Center. The group developed a plan to fund, support, house, and implement services to help care for female victims of violence and crime.

Some of Carolyn’s involvement in other local organizations included:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County

City of Watertown Citizens’ Advisory Committee

Jefferson County Republican Committee

Watertown Noon Rotary Club

Watertown Center for Business and Industry (WIC)

Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization

Youth Court of Jefferson County Advisory Council

Samaritan Summit Village Board

St. Patrick’s Church

Jefferson and St. Lawrence County League of Woman Voters

Jefferson County Historical Society

United Way of Northern NY

Mayor’s Ball

Campaign for Jefferson Community College

Hospice of Jefferson County

Alzheimer’s Association of Central New York

St. Patrick’s Church Parish Council

Alcohol and Substance Abuse Council of Jefferson County

Girl Scouts

Waterworks Park Clean Up Project

21st Century Project

Carolyn showed outstanding leadership and dedication to the Jefferson County community for many years. She will be missed my many.

