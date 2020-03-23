Chalk art: North Country kids spread positive messages during COVID-19 epidemic

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – Children throughout the North Country are spreading positivity and hope with the creation of artistic messages on sidewalks, and even in the snow, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a time when stress is high and uncertainty looms for many, local kids are brightening up the community with messages including “Stay Hopeful,” “Bee Awesome,” “Life is Good,” “Smile” and “Stay Kind, Stay Patient, Stay Home.”

Take a look at their messages and art below, submitted by parents of North Country students.

Who knows, maybe they can even count as virtual art credit!

