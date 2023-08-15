OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg announced that they will be sponsoring the 2023 Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg.

The race will require participants to solve clues to identify places around the city of Ogdensburg, completing physical and mental challenges along the way. Once a location is identified, the team will race to that location to find their next clue. Prospective participants are to note that all clues and challenges have been designed so participants of all ages and abilities can play. 

The race will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 16 and prizes will be awarded at 2 p.m. 

There are four categories to register under:

All proceeds from the race will be used by the church to help others and a portion will be donated to the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center.  

More information and registration can be found on the Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg website.