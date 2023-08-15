OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg announced that they will be sponsoring the 2023 Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg.

The race will require participants to solve clues to identify places around the city of Ogdensburg, completing physical and mental challenges along the way. Once a location is identified, the team will race to that location to find their next clue. Prospective participants are to note that all clues and challenges have been designed so participants of all ages and abilities can play.

The race will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 16 and prizes will be awarded at 2 p.m.

There are four categories to register under:

The Two-Player – Two Adult / Young Adult Category — Any combination of two adult or young adult players over the age of 15, there is a $45 cost for two players;

The Two-Player – One Adult With A Child Category — For one adult of at least 18 years of age and one child under the age of 15, there is a $45 cost for two players;

The Family Team Category — For up to two adults of at least 18 years of age and as many children that are under the age of 15 as there are in the family, there is a $65 cost for as many players in your family; and

The Four to Five Player – Four Adult / Young Adult Category — For any combination of four to five players of 14 years of age or older, there is a cost of $90 for four players and $112 for five players.

All proceeds from the race will be used by the church to help others and a portion will be donated to the Ogdensburg Neighborhood Center.

More information and registration can be found on the Amazing Race Around Ogdensburg website.