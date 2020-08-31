Chamber of Commerce cancels remainder of events scheduled for 2020 in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, all events scheduled for 2020 in Ogdensburg have been cancelled.

The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce announced the following events will not take place in 2020:

Family Fall Festival scheduled for September 12

Annual Dinner scheduled for November 6

Thanksgiving Craft Show scheduled for November 14

The chamber released the following statements in regards to the August 31 decision:

“The Greater Ogdensburg Chamber of Commerce promotes and meets the needs of business and industry and creates the best community in which to live, work and do business.” “We hope to resume our normal events calendar in 2021. Please stay safe and healthy by wearing your masks and practicing social distancing.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.