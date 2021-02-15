Chancellor thanks SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam for sharing resources with North Country community

POTSDAM. N.Y. (WWTI) — Both SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton have been recognized by the state for sharing their resources with the North Country community.
State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras released a statement on February 12 specifically thanking the two St. Lawrence County universities for their partnership with the community.
Chancellor Malatras specifically addressed the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam and how SUNY Canton allowed the Potsdam hockey team practice at their ice rink.
The full statement read:
“In January when SUNY Potsdam agreed to serve as a state vaccination center, the campus selflessly gave up its ice rink without question—even though their players had sacrificed so much ice time already because of the pandemic. Volunteerism and civic duty are strong throughout SUNY, so it comes as no surprise that given the situation, SUNY Canton would open up its ice rink to the Potsdam hockey team—giving them a place to practice. My thanks to Presidents Zvi Szafran and Kristin Esterberg for thinking beyond their campus borders. This is the good that comes from partnership and a greater sense of community.”