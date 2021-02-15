Chancellor thanks SUNY Canton, SUNY Potsdam for sharing resources with North Country community

St. Lawrence Health System collaborating with SUNY Potsdam, New York State, and St. Lawrence County Board of Health to establish a public vaccination center. The Fieldhouse inside SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall has been transformed into a mass vaccination location.

POTSDAM. N.Y. (WWTI) — Both SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton have been recognized by the state for sharing their resources with the North Country community.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras released a statement on February 12 specifically thanking the two St. Lawrence County universities for their partnership with the community.

Chancellor Malatras specifically addressed the New York State COVID-19 vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam and how SUNY Canton allowed the Potsdam hockey team practice at their ice rink.

The full statement read: