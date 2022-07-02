MEXICO, N.Y. (WWTI) — According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, charges are pending in relation to a high-speed pursuit that took place in the Village of Mexico in June.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that a suspect led law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit through the Village of Mexico on June 6. Regarding the report, 27-year-old William H. Horning was charged on June 23 with Criminal Mischief in the second degree and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the third degree.

Additionally, police stated that Horning was charged with Grand Larceny in the third degree following a reported stolen UHAUL incident on May 23. Horning was held to await arraignment on all charges.