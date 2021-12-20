MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — Massena Hospital recently unveiled their new “Juicebar” Electric Vehicle Charger.

The charging station was made possible by funding from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Massena Electric Department. The new charger will be operated and maintained by the Massena Hospital.

MED Superintendent Andrew McMahon said the location was a perfect fit as EV chargers increase across the country.

“This project represents a collaborative effort to meet green and sustainable community goals, including efforts to reduce the community’s carbon footprint,” McMahon said. “The number of EV’s on the road is growing rapidly. Having an EV charger a few years ago was an oddity. Now it is becoming an increasingly expected amenity for a location like the Hospital.”

He also explained that the placement of the charger was a good fit because of the number of employees and the volume of clients in and out of the facility each day. More information on the installation can be found on the St. Lawrence Health website.