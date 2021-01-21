Charitable fund created in memory of St. Lawrence County doctor

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A charitable fund has been created to honor the life of a St. Lawrence County resident.

The Northern New York Community Foundation announced on Thursday the creation of a new fund; the Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen Legacy Fund. According to the Foundation, this will serve as an “enduring tribute to the life and legacy” of Dr. Badenhausen.

Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen was a physician in St. Lawrence County and passed away in 2018 at the age of 83. The new, permanent fund will help to support charitable organizations in St. Lawrence County.

NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson commented on the new fund.

“This incredibly generous and enduring gift will not only strengthen St. Lawrence County now, but for generations to come. As a community foundation, it can provide support that is both flexible and lasting with geographic specificity,” said Richardson. “We feel incredibly honored to be part of something that extends Dr. Badenhausen’s life of service to others and the place she called home.”

Grant funding from the Dr. D. Susan Badenhausen Legacy Fund will be awarded annually to qualified nonprofit organizations whose missions and efforts align with the funds objectives.