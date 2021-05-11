Charitable fund offering $100K in grant support for St. Lawrence County organizations

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local charitable fund is offering grant support for eligible groups in St. Lawrence County.

The Rock Charitable Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation announced on Monday that it has opened its grant applications for the 2021 funding period. The fund is now accepting applications from qualified charitable organizations, churches, cemeteries, or governmental entities that serve St. Lawrence County residents.

The Rock Charitable Fund was established in 2019 through a bequest from St. Lawrence County resident and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Army Marjorie J. Rock, who passed away in February 2017 at the age of 96.

According to the NNYCF, grant support is available to organizations whose missions align with the fund’s purposes. These include the maintenance and preservation of churches, houses of worship, and cemeteries in St. Lawrence County; the preservation and maintenance of places of legitimate historical significance in the county; or to benefit or assist veterans of the United States military with their medical or recreational needs.

In 2020, five projects were awarded grant funding totaling $85,215 that include: $35,000 to the Roman Catholic Church of Saint Mary, St. John’s Episcopal Church, Gouverneur First United Methodist Church, Lisbon Cemetery Association, Purmort Cemetery Corp.

“The response last year was incredible, and we expect that to be the case again this year. The requests far exceeded the funding available. We are encouraging applicants to submit their initial inquiries early to allow plenty of time for proposal review and assistance,” said NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson. “We hope organizations that can help support all of Marjorie’s focus areas will apply so the committee has the ability to impact St. Lawrence County in the broadest way possible to best honor her legacy.”

In 2021, up to a total of $100,000 in grant funding is available. Successful applicants may receive full or partial funding of their requested amount. All organizations applying are required to do so through the Northern New York Community Foundation’s Online Grant Lifecycle Manager.