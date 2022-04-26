WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center located in Watertown is recognizing students that have excelled during their studies in the third quarter.

According to the center, the faculty at the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center recommends a student from their program for the honor of “Student of the Quarter,” each quarter. The nominations are based on high academic achievement, great effort, great citizenship, a vast improvement, or a positive influence they had on the class.

This semester, 15 students received the honor. Each student, their program, and home school are listed below.

3rd Quarter Students BTC Program Home School Lyndon Briggs Building Projects I Watertown Madison Sixberry Cosmetology I Carthage Maranda Garland Cosmetology II South Jefferson Kendra Marshall Criminal Justice I- Ms. Pitkin Indian River Zoey LaJoie Culinary Arts-Baking Watertown Ashlyn Burt Culinary Arts-Cooking South Jefferson Michael Grega Electrical Wiring Technology II Thousand Islands Eden Lawrence Electronic & Computer Tech. I Sackets Harbor Andrew Eckert Hospitality Services II Carthage Emily Bowman Medical Careers-Ms. Denny Carthage Serena Shultz Nursing Assistant Carthage Julissa Maldonado Pre-Tech Academy Watertown McKenzie Brown Veterinary Practices I Indian River Emery Oldenburger Veterinary Practices II Carthage Ian Peters Welding I LaFargeville

The members of the Faculty, Administration, and Support staff extended their congratulations to the third quarter winners. More information about the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center can be found on its website.