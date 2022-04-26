WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center located in Watertown is recognizing students that have excelled during their studies in the third quarter.

According to the center, the faculty at the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center recommends a student from their program for the honor of “Student of the Quarter,” each quarter. The nominations are based on high academic achievement, great effort, great citizenship, a vast improvement, or a positive influence they had on the class.

This semester, 15 students received the honor. Each student, their program, and home school are listed below.

3rd Quarter StudentsBTC ProgramHome School
Lyndon BriggsBuilding Projects IWatertown
Madison SixberryCosmetology ICarthage
Maranda GarlandCosmetology IISouth Jefferson
Kendra MarshallCriminal Justice I- Ms. PitkinIndian River
Zoey LaJoieCulinary Arts-BakingWatertown
Ashlyn BurtCulinary Arts-CookingSouth Jefferson
Michael GregaElectrical Wiring Technology IIThousand Islands
Eden LawrenceElectronic & Computer Tech. ISackets Harbor
Andrew EckertHospitality Services IICarthage
Emily BowmanMedical Careers-Ms. DennyCarthage
Serena ShultzNursing AssistantCarthage
Julissa MaldonadoPre-Tech AcademyWatertown
McKenzie BrownVeterinary Practices IIndian River
Emery OldenburgerVeterinary Practices IICarthage
Ian PetersWelding ILaFargeville

The members of the Faculty, Administration, and Support staff extended their congratulations to the third quarter winners. More information about the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center can be found on its website.