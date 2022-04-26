WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center located in Watertown is recognizing students that have excelled during their studies in the third quarter.
According to the center, the faculty at the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center recommends a student from their program for the honor of “Student of the Quarter,” each quarter. The nominations are based on high academic achievement, great effort, great citizenship, a vast improvement, or a positive influence they had on the class.
This semester, 15 students received the honor. Each student, their program, and home school are listed below.
|3rd Quarter Students
|BTC Program
|Home School
|Lyndon Briggs
|Building Projects I
|Watertown
|Madison Sixberry
|Cosmetology I
|Carthage
|Maranda Garland
|Cosmetology II
|South Jefferson
|Kendra Marshall
|Criminal Justice I- Ms. Pitkin
|Indian River
|Zoey LaJoie
|Culinary Arts-Baking
|Watertown
|Ashlyn Burt
|Culinary Arts-Cooking
|South Jefferson
|Michael Grega
|Electrical Wiring Technology II
|Thousand Islands
|Eden Lawrence
|Electronic & Computer Tech. I
|Sackets Harbor
|Andrew Eckert
|Hospitality Services II
|Carthage
|Emily Bowman
|Medical Careers-Ms. Denny
|Carthage
|Serena Shultz
|Nursing Assistant
|Carthage
|Julissa Maldonado
|Pre-Tech Academy
|Watertown
|McKenzie Brown
|Veterinary Practices I
|Indian River
|Emery Oldenburger
|Veterinary Practices II
|Carthage
|Ian Peters
|Welding I
|LaFargeville
The members of the Faculty, Administration, and Support staff extended their congratulations to the third quarter winners. More information about the Charles H. Bohlen, Jr. Technical Center can be found on its website.