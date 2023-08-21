CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Drivers going over the State Route 12E bridge in Chaumont will likely face delays while construction enters the next phase.

Construction workers will start setting the structural steel on the morning of Monday, August 21. Motorists will have to deal with delays for this week and possibly into the next. Traffic flow will likely be interrupted from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day.

This is part of the $26 million project to replace the bridge in the village. The governor’s office said the project, expected to be complete in the summer of 2025. The upgrades hope to improve the safety, travel and resiliency along the river.

Among some of the additions include new sidewalks, a viewing platform and parking upgrades will improve access to the local landmark’s scenery and a popular fishing spot nearby.