CHAUMONT, N.Y. (WWTI) – Effective immediately, for the Route 12E bridge replacement over the water, the one-way alternating traffic setup via traffic signals has switched to the Stage 2 pattern.

This pattern utilizes the newly constructed first half of the bridge deck and sidewalk (the lane heading to Cape Vincent) to maintain motor and pedestrian traffic.

This pattern will remain effect until the autumn of 2024.

Due to the one-way alternating traffic, there may be minor delays during periods of high traffic volume.