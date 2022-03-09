WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday morning, gas prices again increased breaking a record set the previous day on March 8, according to AAA.

The national average price for a gallon of gas rose 8 cents as it hit $4.25, the New York State average reached $4.43 and the price in Watertown hit $4.40.

New York is one of the only states on the Eastern coast of the United States to have gas ranging at the highest level from $5.57 to $4.42. Other states with a gallon of gas pricing in this range include California, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Hawaii, Illinois and Connecticut.

As motorists are continuing to face these historic rates, many are searching for the cheapest places to pump their tanks full in the North Country.

Based on data collected by AAA, below are gas stations rates at or below the average price for a regular gallon of gas within 20 miles of Watertown:

7-Eleven, Coffeen Street. Watertown: $4.20

Aafes, Po Valley Road, Fort Drum: $4.20

Mirabito, Church Street, Adams: $4.20

Ryans Jet Gas, State Street, Watertown: $4.30

Joes Kwik Mart: $4.30

Valero, Arsenal Street, Watertown: $4.36

A Plus, Factory Street, Watertown: $4.36

Byrne Dairy, Coffeen Street, Watertown: $4.40

Mirabito, State Route 232, Watertown: $4.40

A Plus, Route 11, Evans Mills: $4.40

A Plus, Arsenal Street, Watertown: $4.40

A Plus, Bradley Street, Watertown: $4.40

A Plus, Route 12f, Watertown: $4.40

A Plus, Route 12, Watertown: $4.40

A Plus, Harbor Road, Adams Center: $4.40

More local gas prices can be compared and found on the AAA Mobile App.