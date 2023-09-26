ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — The victims have been identified following a fatal Amish buggy crash.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office identified the one-year-old boy as Ananias Slabaugh and the three-year-old boy as Andy Slabaugh.

The two children were killed on September 20 when a GMC pickup truck hit their family’s Amish buggy. This occurred on County Route 2 in the Town of Alexandria.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the remaining Slabaugh family members, two adults and two children, sustained injuries, but were released from Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

They are “presumably recovering from their injuries at home and grieving the loss of their two sons,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

At this time, there are no charges against the driver of the GMC pickup truck, however, an investigation remains ongoing.