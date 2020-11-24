Children’s Home of Jefferson County names new Chief Financial Officer

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Children’s Home in Jefferson County has named a new CFO.

Twelve-year veteran of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County Michelle Monnat was officially name chief financial officer on Monday. According the CHJC, this is following her leadership roles in several Agency’s.

Monnat is entering this role following her work in the Home’s residential, non secure detention and community clinic departments. The Children’s Home noted that she has “extensive experience” with all programming and operations.

Additionally, Monnat most recently served at CHJC’s Director of Systems Administration. She was responsible for the oversight of both the information technology and marketing and public relations department.

As Chief Financial Officer, Monnat will oversee the agency’s finance department, help align financial operations and support programs and operations. In her role she will retain oversight of CHJC’s Information Technology Department and Contracts Management.

Michelle Monnat was officially named Chief Financial Officer of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County on November 24, 2020.

