Children’s Miracle Network continues community support during COVID-19 outbreak

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – During the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York is continuing their support of local kids in our community.

The coronavirus affects people differently, but can cause severe symptoms to arise in those with compromised immune systems and pre-existing conditions.

The young, elderly and those who are regularly in and out of hospitals, like patients who seek assistance from the Children’s Miracle Network at Samaritan Medical Center, are among those at higher risk.

Kristin LaClair, Director of Children’s Miracle Network at Samaritan Medical Center, said in a statement to ABC50, “COVID-19 is affecting all of us. It is impacting how we live and care for one another. Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Northern New York will continue to be here for our miracle families and families throughout the North Country during this time of crisis.”

“Working together we can change kids’ health. Together, we can change the future.”

