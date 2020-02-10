Children’s Miracle Network President and CEO dies unexpectedly

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) - Jefferson Community College (JCC) announced the launch of a new pathway for student to earn an Associate in Applied Science (A.A.S.) degree in Business Administration in as few as eighteen months.

“The 18-month business degree was designed with adults and working professionals in mind,” says Terrence H. Harris, Associate Vice President of Workforce Development and Business. “It is a condensed curriculum that allows participants to complete the program in less time by eliminating the usual breaks afforded traditional students.”