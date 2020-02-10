Children’s Miracle Network President and CEO dies unexpectedly

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Children’s Miracle Network President and CEO, John Lauck, has died unexpectedly after complications from a bike accident.
ABC50’s Joshua Baughn contacted Kristin LaClair, Director of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals at Samaritan regarding their tragic loss.
“John Lauck was an amazing leader for our organization. He truly cared about each CMN hospital. This was evident when I received a personal email from John at the end of January congratulating Samaritan on 30 years.” Kristin stated. “For John, it was always about the kids. His passion and dedication for CMN was contagious. He inspired us to work hard and always remember our ‘why’. He will truly be missed.”
