Children’s Miracle Networks Radiothon in Watertown raises $140K

WATERTOWN, N.Y (WWTI) — The Children’s Miracle Network held a three-day fundraiser from November 3 to November 5 which raised $140,563 to help kids in the North Country.

According to the Samaritan Health website, the fundraising event was a Radiothon that was hosted on local radio stations in the North Country. Local kids were able to share their stories live on the air for three days from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. to inspire North Country residents to call in and make a donation.

The Samaritan Medical Center Foundation’s Bonnie Eppolito said it was overwhelming to see the outpouring of support from the community.

“Each year, we are simply overwhelmed by the generosity of our community,” Bonnie Eppolito said. “We are truly thankful to our community for opening their hearts.”

All of the funds raised for the Children’s Miracle Network are used to benefit children in the North Country. Some of the funds are used to purchase advanced life-saving medical equipment needed to care for children at Samaritan Medical Center. The donations are also used to support capital projects, like the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children.

Additionally, CMN of Northern New York offers a direct family assistance program to families in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties who have a child facing a medical crisis. More information on the CMN and its purpose can be found on the CMN website.