ChildrensHospitalsWeek: Ways to support local kids and Samaritan caregivers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – As the North Country’s local Children’s Miracle Network hospital, the staff at Samaritan Medical Center remains on the front lines of caring for the community’s most vulnerable patients. Injuries and illnesses don’t take a break during the coronavirus epidemic.

To shine a light on the importance of children’s hospitals and how donations help kids get the best care when they need it, CMN Hospitals of Northern New York at Samaritan Medical Center and Johnny Spezzano, Morning Influencer for The Border 106.7, are participating in the fourth annual #ChildrensHospitalsWeek this week.

“Being an influencer for the good that CMN does for our community over the last 20 years has been an incredible gift to be a part of,” said Johnny Spezzano.

From their homes, CMN Director Kristin LaClair and Johnny Spezzano are using social media for the week-long initiative, celebrating miracle families and the Samaritan Medical Center staff that help keep North Country children safe and healthy every day.

“The reality is, our miracle families can’t wait for the curve to flatten or an economic boost,” said Kristin LaClair, Director of CMN. “Our families need us now more than ever – no matter what that support looks like. We are all in this together.”

Here are some ways to support local kids and Samaritan caregivers during Children’s Hospitals Week:

Get inspired by stories. Visit CMN of NNY or Johnny Spezzano’s Facebook Page to see the stories of children throughout the North Country.

Encourage patients and caregivers. Make a card, write a note, leave a message on the CMN of NNY Facebook Page. Let CMN’s miracle children and healthcare heroes know you’re cheering them on.

Give to the Children’s Hospitals COVID-19 Impact Fund. Make an impact on the way they move forward in caring for local kids. Funds will be used to support the financial needs of miracle families, many of whom are facing greater financial hardships related to their jobs, travel, housing and medical supplies.

Visit kidscantwait.org for more information on the COVID-19 Impact Fund. All donations made to Samaritan Medical Center stay local to help children in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties.

For more information on #ChildrensHospitalsWeek or Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Northern New York contact Kristin LaClair, Director of CMN at 315-785-4053 or klaclair@shsny.com.

