China Task Force Act cosponsored by local Congresswoman

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The China Task Force Act has been cosponsored by a local Congresswoman.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik has announced that she has signed on as an original cosponsor of the China Task Force Act, HR 12. According to Stefanik, the Act itself includes 137 legislative provisions aimed to combat Chinese Communist Party threats.

Congresswoman Stefanik stated that this includes the “malign behavior” of the Party.

Additionally, Congresswoman Stefanik introduced two bills within the legislative package of the China Task Force Act. These included the Chinese Research Funds Account Act and the elevating America’s Workforce Act.

“I was honored to join Ranking Member McCaul and a number of my colleagues on the China Task Force this year to chart a path for combatting the malign influence of the CCP,” said Congresswoman Stefanik. “I am proud to have contributed a number of recommendations for the China Task Force’s final report, including two bills that are now a part of this legislative package. I want to thank Leader McCarthy for introducing the CTF Act, and for his and Ranking Member McCaul’s leadership on the China Task Force. I look forward to continue working with my colleagues to pass legislation that strengthens our national security and confronts the ongoing threats posed by the Chinese regime.”

