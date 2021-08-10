Chipotle donating up to $100K in supplies to teachers

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Chipotle announced it will be donating up to $100,000 in supplies to teachers as they prepare to go back to school.
According to the National Center for Education Statistics over 90% of teachers spend their own money on back to school supplies.
To receive a donation teachers must reply to a tweet from Chipotle with a photo of their school supplies receipt and #SuppliesContest. Winners will be notified with a direct message from the @CHIPOTLETWEETS account, and will be reimbursed through Venmo.
Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt said they are proud to support such a great cause.
“We wanted to lend a hand to a community that has endured so much over the past year,” Brandt said. “Chipotle is a company that’s been committed to supporting teachers and we will continue to find creative ways to show our appreciation for the professionals who are cultivating a better future for our communities.”
Chipotle has an existing fundraising program that helps schools and organizations host local events and gives back 33% of the sales from the event to their respective causes. The program has raised more than $58 million for schools so far. The company also supports the Kids in Need Foundation and help students achieve higher learning through their partnership with Guild Education.