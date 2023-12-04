WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Children’s Home of Jefferson County has supported its community for over 160 years and is reaching out to continue nurturing those roots of kindness and compassion.

CHJC’s Annual Holiday Fund Drive is underway and looking for donations this holiday season. They are accepting donations by checks, cash or via. You can donate via PayPal HERE or you can mail your donations to:

Children’s Home of Jefferson County

PO Box 6550

Watertown, NY 13601

In a Facebook post, CHJC has asked donors to consider one of the donation levels for the CHJC Holiday Fund Drive gift; however, any and all amounts are sincerely appreciated and there is no minimum donation.

﻿Level Donation amount What it will go towards Pine Forest $1,000 Delivers innovative, results-driven programming for youth and families. Blue Spruce $500 Provides computer technology to enhance virtual learning for youth, both within the community and at our SoZo Teen Center. Douglas Fir $250 Places presents under the tree for a deserving group of siblings in Foster Care. Balsam $100 Offers valuable resources for mental health patients at our Community Clinic. White Pine $50 Transports CHJC clients to and from their critical service appointments. Write – In No-Minimum Your donation of any amount ensures that we can continue to provide services and help where it’s needed.

They are accepting Donations for the Holiday Fund now until Monday, January, 1 2024.

The CHJC has also thanked everyone who has already donated so far through a Facebook post, saying “Your donations are more than just financial support; they are a testament to the spirit of giving and kindness that defines our community. With your help, we’re able to spread cheer, extend a helping hand, and make this holiday season brighter for those in need.”

