Chocolate, Cocktails and Cannoli to support Jefferson County Historical Society

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Jefferson County Historical Society will be hosting, Chocolate, Cocktails & Cannoli, on Thursday, February 20, from 5pm-7pm at the Paddock Mansion.

Chocolate, Cocktails & Cannoli, is a month long Valentine’s Day celebration to support local history, while enjoying dessert cocktails, homemade cannoli, and various sweet treats.

“This will truly be a fun and unique way to support the historical society this winter! Join us for a great evening of live music, scrumptious desserts and a warm atmosphere filled with Chocolate, Cocktails & Cannoli!” said Lisa L’Huillier Ruggiero, event committee chair and JCHS Vice President.

Tickets are $20 for members of the Historical Society and $25 for future members. There will be live music provided by Chuck Ruggiero, hor d’oeuvres, desserts and an open wine and beer bar included with the ticket. Reservations can be made by calling 315-782-3492.

