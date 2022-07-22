JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson Community College announced that Chris Rowland with be leading both their men’s and women’s soccer teams during the 2022 season.

According to JCC, Rowland is a former Cannoneer and Watertown native. He played for Nazareth College where he was Empire 8 player of the week multiple times and holds the record for assists in a game. After Nazareth, Rowland played for the Vatican FC in Thailand for six months before returning to the North Country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rowland led the Cannoneer Women’s Soccer team during the 2021 season to a post-season appearance. This year, Rowland will also lead the Cannoneer Men’s Soccer team.

Coach Rowland will assume all duties as head coach for both programs, alongside his coaching staff for each team. In addition to coaching, Rowland will be an Educational Planner for Cannoneer Athletics.

In the role, he will focus on the success and development of all Jefferson student-athletes. Debuting this fall under Chris’ lead will be a student-athlete excellence program, aiming to offer guidance for navigating the rigors of being a student-athlete. More information about Rowland can be found on the Cannoneer Athletic website.