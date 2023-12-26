SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Fire crews were sent to 705 Lodi Street around 3:19 on Christmas Day.

They were alerted by Onondaga County 911 about a possible fire. At the scene they found a two-story multiple family home with smoke coming from the second floor.

Syracuse Fire Department said that when they went into the home to look for anyone trapped, they found one person on the second-floor. That victim was brought to safety. Anyone else who was inside had gotten out.

Courtesy of the Syracuse Fire Department.

“A hole was cut in the roof of the building to help vent smoke and other products of combustion. The fire was declared out after approximately thirty minutes,” said Syracuse Fire Department.

There were no additional injuries reported to civilians, and no injuries reported to fire crews.

Inside the building there was four apartments. A second floor apartment has fire, smoke, and water damage. The first floor has water damage as well.

Five people were displaced by the fire and helped out by the American Red Cross.

A total of 39 Fire Department personnel responded to this incident, including command and support staff. Syracuse Fire Department Ambulance, Syracuse Police, American Medical Response, National Grid, and the American Red Cross also responded to the scene.