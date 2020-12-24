Christmas Eve Q&A: Santa tackles questions from North Country kids

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The sleigh is packed, the reindeer are energized and Santa Claus is on his way to the North Country.

But before the big man took off for his biggest day of the year he sat down to answer imperative questions from North Country kids.

Watch the exclusive virtual interview with Santa Claus to see if he answered something you’ve been wondering about as the big holiday approached.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story