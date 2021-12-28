CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Ogdensburg has been arrested on criminal drug charges.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that on December 24, Christmas Eve, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Little River Road in the Town of Canton.

At the stop, deputies said, 44-year-old Craig Witman from Ogdensburg, was found in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl along with a set of digital scales. Witman was also operating a vehicle on a suspended license.

The Sheriff’s Office subsequently charged Whitman with t wo counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, A Misdemeanor; Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, A Misdemeanor; and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree, an Unclassified Misdemeanor.

Whitman was issued an appearance ticket following his arrest and ordered to appear in the Town of Canton Court at a later date.