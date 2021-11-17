Christmas Parade at Copenhagen Fire Department returns

The pandemic has led to limitations in manufacturing and transportation, as well as the mining and growing of materials commonly used in a wide array of products.

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Copenhagen Fire Department will be hosting a Christmas Parade on December 5 at 2 p.m. The parade will start on the corner of Washington Street and Cataract Street and will proceed to the Fire Hall.

Those interested in entering the parade are encouraged to call Jerry Flanders at 315-688-2592 before December 4. The lineup will take place on Washington Street.

Following the parade, there will be time to meet Santa at the Fire Hall as well as enjoy refreshments. The department is asking local churches to assist by providing cookies that can be dropped off at the hall on Sunday.

The department will also be sponsoring a barbecue that will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be take-out only. Those interested in receiving a barbecue meal should call 315-688-4103 on the day of the event to reserve their dinner.