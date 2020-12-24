Christmas with a funny bone: Carthage Area Hospital creates ‘Elf on the Shelf’ spin-off

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local hospital has created their own spin-off on the popular ‘Elf on the Shelf’ holiday tradition.
Meet “Boney,” the Christmas skeleton who has taken over Carthage Area Hospital’s twitter.
“Boney” is the hospitals “Skeletelf” who visits the local facility annually during the month of December. Every day throughout the month of December, CAH posts a new photo of the “Skeletelf” throughout the hospital, getting into shenanigans and of course, wearing a Santa hat.
On December 1 when Carthage Area Hospital welcomed back “Boney,” he arrived in COVID-19 style; properly social distancing and wearing a mask.
Although “Boney” is a skeleton, he has still be found to sneak snacks on his breaks; featured on December 23 at the vending machine.
The “Skeletelf” also shares his experiences receiving treatment and common hospital tests such as a CAT scan.
The most recent “Boney” update was posted on Christmas Eve, where “Boney” was featured cracking jokes and singing with the Claus’.
Carthage Area Hospital’s “Skeletef” journey can be viewed in full on their Twitter and Facebook.
