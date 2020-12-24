Christmas with a funny bone: Carthage Area Hospital creates ‘Elf on the Shelf’ spin-off

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local hospital has created their own spin-off on the popular ‘Elf on the Shelf’ holiday tradition.

Meet “Boney,” the Christmas skeleton who has taken over Carthage Area Hospital’s twitter.

“Boney” is the hospitals “Skeletelf” who visits the local facility annually during the month of December. Every day throughout the month of December, CAH posts a new photo of the “Skeletelf” throughout the hospital, getting into shenanigans and of course, wearing a Santa hat.

On December 1 when Carthage Area Hospital welcomed back “Boney,” he arrived in COVID-19 style; properly social distancing and wearing a mask.

Day 1: Well well well….look who we have here! Boney the Skeletelf is back!



Here's Boney practicing good COVID guidelines & practices at a local car show



Tune in each day in December leading up to Christmas for all the shenanigans 🙂 #BoneytheSkeletelf #Boney #Skeletelf pic.twitter.com/lqAl8a2DHx — Carthage Hospital (@CarthageHosp) December 1, 2020

Although “Boney” is a skeleton, he has still be found to sneak snacks on his breaks; featured on December 23 at the vending machine.

Boney stopping at vending machines for a quick snack before he gets back to work#BoneytheSkeletelf is Carthage Hospital's version of #ElfonaShelf. Check out the Hospital's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages for all the fun adventures!#Boney #Skeletelf #CarthageHospital pic.twitter.com/28Ge4XjA9z — Carthage Hospital (@CarthageHosp) December 23, 2020

The “Skeletelf” also shares his experiences receiving treatment and common hospital tests such as a CAT scan.

Boney having his annual CAT Scan. He is a bit hesitant….#BoneytheSkeletelf is Carthage Hospital's version of #ElfonaShelf. Check out the Hospital's Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages for all the fun adventures!#Boney #Skeletelf #CarthageHospital pic.twitter.com/s9VRYxdIUt — Carthage Hospital (@CarthageHosp) December 22, 2020

The most recent “Boney” update was posted on Christmas Eve, where “Boney” was featured cracking jokes and singing with the Claus’.

Carthage Area Hospital’s “Skeletef” journey can be viewed in full on their Twitter and Facebook.

