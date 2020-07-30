Chrome Professional Lacrosse: Playing during a pandemic

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – ABC50’s Alex Hazard interviewed Nick Fiorentino from Chrome Professional Lacrosse. Watch the video to learn more about how the team is adapting during the pandemic.

