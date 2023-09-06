WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Officials have confirmed details regarding a structure fire in the City of Watertown.

Around 5 p.m. on September 5, City of Watertown Fire companies were dispatched to a reported fire called in by a passerby. According to City Battalion Chief Ronald Wareham, the caller reported that the front porch of a home was on fire.

Upon arrival, Chief Wareham said a small fire on the front porch was found starting to climb the front wall of the home.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and an overhaul was completed to extinguish any possible hot spots.

According to Chief Wareham, the family was not home at the time of the fire but returned during firefighting operations. The home’s exterior and front porch were damaged, but the family was able to stay in the home.

Watertown fire officials ruled that improperly discarded cigarettes caused the fire.

Assistance was provided on the scene by the Watertown Police Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance and City Codes.