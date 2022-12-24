WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — CitiBus has suspended service until the end of the holiday weekend, according to a press release from the City of Watertown.

City Officials said that this service interruption is due to deteriorating weather conditions, including blizzard-like snow, high winds and zero visibility on the roads.

The decision was also made following a travel ban issued by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and statewide state of emergency.

The City had also planned to suspend services on Monday, December 26 in observance of the Christmas holiday.

Officials issued the following statement regarding the suspension:

We realize the inconvenience that this will cause our riders and community, especially given the upcoming holiday. However, we want to ensure the safety of all to be able to celebrate the holiday with your friends and family. Thank you for your understanding CitiBus

CitiBus services will resume on Tuesday, December 27.



