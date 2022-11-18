WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College Opportunity Programs with help from Syracuse Stage will present the play screening of “Citizen James; or The Young Man Without A Country” on Thursday, December 8.

The event is being held in the Robert R. and Jean S. Sturtz Theater beginning at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

JCC posted the following description of the hour-long play screening on the organization’s website:

The play is set in 1948 with 24-year-old, James Baldwin, who just left his family with the news of his decision to seek refuge in Paris from the violent reality of racist America. Young James is an unknown aspiring black writer whose first novel has yet to be published. He has a one-way ticket and $40 in his pocket as he awaits a flight for France at LaGuardia Airport. He speaks no French, but he knows he must do something to save himself. He boards the plane and begins the journey toward becoming a brilliant, powerful, and prophetic voice of the Civil Rights era and beyond. More than a one-man show, “Citizen James” is a bridge that connects the past to our now.

An open discussion will immediately be held following the screening. The performance discusses mature subject matter including police violence, suicide and sexual identity and contains racially charged language.

More information is available by calling JCC at 315-786-2288.