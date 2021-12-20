WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The City of Watertown is asking for the public’s opinion on which art piece would be best suited for public square.

The City of Watertown was previously awarded funds through the NYS Downtown Revitalization Initiative

to create a Public Art project in Public Square. They City asked artists to design and execute an original work of art such as a sculpture or freestanding piece of art that could be featured on the center island in Public Square.

The City has now narrowed it down to five different submissions that met the requirements for the project. To help decide which project will be featured in downtown Watertown, the city has opened up a survey where the public can share their input on which project should be chosen.

The survey opened on December 16 and will be available to residents until January 7. They survery asks respondents to read the descriptions of five concepts and vote on their first and second choices.

Those interested in completing the survey can find it on the City of Watertown website.