SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The rap duo will be performing for the first time at the 2022 Great New York State Fair this summer.

The City Girls are made up of Yung Miami and JT who are from Miami. The two are known for their single “Act Up” and their contribution to Drake’s hit “In My Feelings.”

The City Girls will take the Chevy Park Stage at 8 p.m. on Sunday, September 4. The concert will be free with fair admission like the rest of the Chevrolet Music Festival concerts.

The full schedule of concerts that have been announced to date is listed below.